Shawn Christy burglary charges dropped in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Burglary charges are dropped against the Schuylkill County man convicted of threatening the president.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office says the charges against Shawn Christy have been dropped because the case went federal.

Those charges stem from a Butler Township home break-in in 2018.

Christy led police and US Marshals on a nationwide manhunt before he was caught. He was then convicted in federal court for threatening President Trump.

He’s still waiting to be sentenced.