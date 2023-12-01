SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman will compete on the game show Jeopardy!, next Thursday.

On Thursday, December 7, Robin Lozano of Shavertown, Luzerne Couty will be a contestant on the popular game show, Jeopardy!

Left: Host Ken Jennings; Right: Contestant Robin Lozano of Shavertown

According to Jeopardy!’s website the American quiz-competition game show originally aired on NBC in 1964 until 1979. The show was syndicated in 1984 with former host Alex Trebek who stayed in the role for 36 years hosting nearly 8,000 episodes of Jeopardy! until his death in 2021.

After which Ken Jennings took over as the show’s host, as Jennings is known for having the longest-running win streak in the gameshow’s history with 74 episodes, winning a total of $4,370,700.

Contestant, Robin Lozano, of Shavertown, will appear on the show this Thursday, December 7 on WBRE-TV NBC at 7:30 p.m.