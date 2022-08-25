HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit Thursday against Progressive Leasing for allegedly violating a state disclosure law.

Shapiro is suing the leasing company for a rent-to-own scheme he says was targeting low-income Pennsylvanians.

“This company used deceptive practices to take advantage of low-income Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “Consumers deserve to have all the information about a rental-purchase agreement so they can make an informed choice that makes the most sense for them and their family. My office will continue to enforce laws designed to inform and protect Pennsylvania consumers.”

As part of the Renal Purchase Agreement Act (RPAA) requires certain terms and conditions of a rent-to-own transaction to be advertised with a hang tag that is attached to the products offered. According to the lawsuit, multiple members of the Attorney General’s office visited stores that used Progressive Leasing across the state. Based on their investigation, Shapiro’s office reportedly revealed widespread non-compliance with RPAA’s disclosure requirements by both Progressive Leasing and its partners.

In the past, Shapiro has also sued Snap Finance for a similar violation that includes multiple major retail chains including Mattress Firm, Big Lots and Ashley HomeStores.