SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Josh Shapiro visited Lackawanna County on Friday where he signed a house bill into law that expands the property tax rent rebate program.

It comes just one day after Governor Shapiro signed Pennsylvania’s budget.

Governor Shapiro proposed the expansion of the program during his campaign and in his budget address to provide a lifeline for state renters and homeowners who need it most.

Governor Josh Shapiro signed house bill 1100 into law at the United Neighborhood Center in Scranton. It is a historic expansion of the property tax rent rebate program.

“Now, after more than 17 years, we’re making a much-needed update to that program to put more money back in the pockets of seniors all across Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro.

It will raise the minimum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000 and increase the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year.

“That might not seem like a whole lot of money to you, but for thousands of older Pennsylvanians it’s a lifeline that helps pay the bills,” said Gaylene Macuska of Scranton.

The cost of living has gone up and Governor Shapiro says it’s time for the commonwealth to catch up.

He also wants to tie the income cap to the cost of living so as the cost goes up, so do the income caps.

“This is a huge win for Pennsylvania seniors, and because of this bipartisan bill, 175,000 new seniors are going to quality for relief all across Pennsylvania.”

Gaylene Macuska is a breast cancer and domestic violence survivor. The help from this program will keep her in her home and help her afford the daily necessities.

“With sky-high costs from gas to groceries to rent, no one can keep up. This extra money in my pocket is a real-life, tangible solution that will help so many people,” Macuska added.

This is the largest targeted tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades in Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro says applications will be open on January 1.