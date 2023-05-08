EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Josh Shapiro has decarded May Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

In a release, PennDOT says that there were approximately 3,369 motorcycle-related crashes on Pennsylvania roadways in 2022, which resulted in 217 deaths.

“As more and more people enjoy the fun and excitement of motorcycling and the benefits of a more budget-friendly means of transport, it is in the best interest of both riders and drivers to share the road safely. Drivers and riders can work together to help lower fatalities and crashes by staying aware while driving or riding, obeying speed limits, and being responsible while operating any vehicle,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers.

PennDOT has shared some safety tips for drivers who share the road with motorcycles:

Keep an eye out for motorcycles on the road, and understand that they are smaller and harder to see than most cars or trucks.

Check your mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes at intersections.

Leave at least four seconds when following a motorcycle.

Use your turn signals before changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width.

Never drive impaired.

PennDOT has also released a list of safety tips for motorcyclists to help avoid crashes:

Wear reflective clothing, put reflective tape on your protective clothing and motorcycle, and wear face or eye protection with a PennDOT-approved helmet.

Use common sense: Ride sober, obey speed limits, and allow yourself enough time to react to potentially dangerous situations.

Know your motorcycle and conduct a pre-ride check.

Practice safe riding techniques and understand how to handle your motorcycle throughout all road and weather conditions.

For more information, visit PennDOT’s website.