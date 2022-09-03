SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro made a campaign stop at the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee’s new campaign office opening on Wyoming Avenue and Biden Street.

Shapiro was surrounded by other democratic candidates on Saturday, including 8th District Congressman Matt Cartwright.

Shapiro touched on key campaign points including raising the state minimum wage and expanding the state’s workforce.

Eyewitness News asked the Attorney General his reaction about former President Trump making a stop in the Wilkes-Barre area to back republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

“We’re going to continue to work incredibly hard over these next 66 days as we have in the past, traveling all across this commonwealth, including right here in northeastern Pennsylvania where I was just a few days ago. This election is going to be a choice between me and my opponent, not between anybody coming in from the outside and anybody else,” Shapiro told Eyewitness News.

After the event, Shapiro walked through the La Festa Italiana festival in downtown Scranton.