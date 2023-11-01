EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Shapiro Administration announced the opening of the 2023-2024 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Wednesday.

Officials say LIHEAP is a federally funded program by the Department of Human Services that helps home heating bills for those with low incomes stay warm in the winter.

The application period for both cash and crisis grants is open from November 1, 2023, until April 5, 2024.

“LIHEAP helps many of our fellow Pennsylvanians make ends meet by providing cash or crisis grants directly to their utility or home heating fuel provider. If you or someone you know needs help or could benefit from this program, I encourage you to apply for LIHEAP today,” said Secretary Arkoosh.

The assistance program is available for homeowners and renters, officials note.