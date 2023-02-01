(WBRE/WYOU) — McDonald’s announced the Shamrock Shake and Shamrock McFlurry will be returning to McDonald’s nationwide for a limited time in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, the fast-food giant announced the legendary green treat’s return as well as the return of the OREO Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake has been around since 1970 after a Connecticut McDonald’s owner, Hal Rosen, created the shake in 1967.

Representatives from McDonald’s announced the seasonal shake and McFlurry will be making its return on February 20 for a limited time.

Both menu items will be available at participating restaurants while supplies last.