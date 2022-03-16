SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a tradition that’s been going on for decades. A small gesture for Saint Patrick’s Day for those in hospitals nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

“John McGee started this years ago. He brought his mother a flower, she was in the hospital. Everyone just raved about it. He thought this is an easy thing to do, and it grew into doing these for everyone in nursing homes and hospitals in Lackawanna County,” said Jerry Gilpatrick, of the Shamrock Heart Foundation Volunteer.

More than one hundred volunteers from all walks of life have spent days making thousands of corsages and boutonnieres at Goodwill Industries in South Scranton. John Kubash of Peckville, a member of the Eynon Archbald Lions Club, is a first-time volunteer.

“We decided we’d help out a little bit because we have so much. And volunteering would be a good thing. To help others,” said Kubash.

The corsages and boutonnieres are packaged with a card with a simple message to make sure the recipient knows they are being thought of, especially on St. Patrick’s Day.

“It is a simple act of kindness that just hits the heart I think. Maybe because the flower, corsage or boutonniere, is near the heart,” said Gilpatrick.

“Give them a little smile. Something to hope for,” said Kubash.

Now in its twenty-ninth year, the shamrock heart foundation has brought smiles to hundreds in nursing homes and hospitals.

“My mom was in a nursing home. She got a corsage one day, and it brightened up her day,” said Kubash.

“The nurses pass them out. We just deliver them to the hospital. But we do know, it, its, it’s there you know, the smile is there,” said Gilpatrick.

The nearly 4,000 corsages and boutonnieres will be distributed Thursday for Saint Patrick’s Day.