SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the past 30 years, the Shamrock Heart Foundation has been making corsages and boutonnieres to give to people living in nursing homes and patients in hospitals throughout Lackawanna County.

“They don’t have a lot of interaction visitors so when someone comes up and they have the flower on they’re happy there it gives them something to smile about for just for the day maybe,” said Jerry Gilpatrick a Shamrock board member.

This organization is funded by donations and all the arrangements are made by helping hands from the community.

“They’re all volunteers everyone they do it year after year we get the same people back after year because they enjoy doing it. it’s fun,” added Gilpatrick.

Every corsage and boutonniere is accompanied by a card. They will be distributed on Friday, March 17, on St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s one of my favorite volunteer events. As I said it’s my second year doing it and I plan to be back every year. It’s a very small gesture that makes a huge impact,” Donna Kane a volunteer at Shamrock continued.

The floral assembly takes place at the Goodwill on 925 Prospect Avenue in Scranton. Anyone interested in volunteering can just show up and help out.

Volunteers and board members will be there every day from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. until March 16. Anyone interested in volunteering can just show up.