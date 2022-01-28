Shamokin shooting suspect arrested after brief standoff with police

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man believed to be involved with a shooting that took place at a Northumberland County bar was arrested Friday morning after a brief standoff with police.

According to police, around 6:45 a.m., 25-year-old Rasha Jamal Ha Williams was at a residence on the 100 block of West Sunbury Street in Shamokin when police executed a search and arrest warrant.

Police say a brief standoff occurred before they were able to enter the home and locate Williams who was hiding inside a second-floor bedroom.

Firearms, including a AR-15 rifle, were located within the home.

Two other occupants, a female and a child, were also located in the home and taken to the Shamokin Police Department for their safety.

Williams is considered a suspect in the January 17 shooting of The Tiffany Lounge, in which there were no reported injuries. He is facing charges of terroristic threats, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and other related charges.

The search warrant was executed by the Shamokin Police Department, along with the US Marshals Service and Northumberland County Adult Probation.

Willaims has been remanded to the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.