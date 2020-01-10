Shamokin Safe House Re-Opens One Year After Fire

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A safe house for victims of domestic violence has re-opened one year after it was shut down by a fire.

Transitions, a home for clients and children seeking shelter from domestic violence, has completed renovations and is now able to once again help victims abuse and serious crimes.

The home was closed in January of 2019 after an electrical fire started and spread to other parts of the building.

Aftermath from the January 2019 fire can be seen throughout the home.

According to the press release, “The fire started with arcing behind an electrical outlet. The damage that we experienced was extensive and it has taken a full year to complete the renovations. Our home is better than ever and offers a safe and welcoming place for clients and their children.” says Susan Mathias, Transitions CEO. “We opened this home in 2016 and it consistently has been full. It has helped to have second Safe House in Lewisburg to provide emergency housing for clients during the renovation. We also were able to locate safe shelter for clients in surrounding county safe houses while repairing the house. We can house up to twelve people in Northumberland County again. This housing is available for about 30 days as people recover from trauma and plan to move on to new lives.”

The release also states that Transitions has expanded its services in numerous ways in the last three years.

Because domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women in America, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has increased funding for safe and affordable housing in rural areas. With this funding, Transitions provides housing assistance to victims and their children.

In 2019, Transitions assisted 131 victims with safe and affordable housing for about four months, with support until they can sustain themselves. In addition, the Transitions Legal Center provides no cost civil legal representation, the majority of which are custody cases.

Professional individual and group counseling services doubled last year. In February, Transitions also is opening the Fair Family Justice Center in Sunbury next month which will provide a safe and welcoming space for families for custody exchange and visitation.

Last year, Transitions provided services to 2,834 adult victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; and provided services to 181 child victims, as well. The Education Team provided 170 prevention education programs in area schools.

Transitions services extends to victims of other serious crimes. Information and assistance about the Victims Compensation Assistance Program is available by contacting the Transitions hotline at 800-850-7948.

Transitions is the Comprehensive Crime Victim Services Center serving victims/survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, and other serious crimes in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland Counties. Contact Transitions through its 24-hour hotline at 800-850-7948 or www.transitionsofpa.org.

Reporter Logan Westrope will get a look inside the renovated facility. That story tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.