Shamokin plans for community ‘rebirth’

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Shamokin has seen its ups and downs over time, but one organization is helping the city come back to life.

SEDA-COG, which is an economic agency, assists different municipalities with business financial needs and community development.

“SEDA-COG wanted to be involved because we do not see Shamokin as a lost cause. We see it as a huge opportunity,” said Betsy Kramer, SEDA-COG, Revitalization Coordinator.

Betsy Kramer of SEDA-COG says the three-year action plan called “Shamokin Rebirth” in July of 2019.

She says the initial investment was three-hundred thousand dollars for SEDA-COG to form a partnership with the city and Shamokin-area business for economic revitalization… Or saber.

The “Shamokin Rebirth” plan includes goals such as providing more outdoor recreation, hotels, and restaurants, along with more youth involvement.

“A lot of the city lives in the past and says: ‘We are never going to be what we were,’ and i don’t think we will be what we were. But, we can be something different and something better,” said Kramer.

Mayor John Brown, who has lived in Shamokin since 1992 says he’s noticed improvement just within the past year.

As mayor for the past two and a half years, Brown says he is happy to see some positive change coming to the city.

“There has been a steady decline and all of a sudden, this rebound is happening and Shamokin will be able to sustain itself again and hopefully be an example,” said Brown

Another goal is to help make Shamokin healthy, green, and clean now and tomorrow.