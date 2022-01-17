Shamokin police looking for suspect in Tiffany’s Bar shooting

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shamokin police say they are looking for a shooting suspect after someone fired shots into a bar in the city.

On Monday morning around 12:30, police were called to Tiffany’s Bar for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say there were six patrons in the bar and none of them were injured.

Police also confirm that there were a total of four shots fired from the outside of the building. Windows and several items inside were damaged.

Police say a person of interest was seen fleeing the area. They believe the suspect is driving a gold in color medium-sized sedan and is described as a thin black male standing about 6’2″ with black hair.