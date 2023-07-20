SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Shamokin Chief of Police Raymond J. Siko II announced Thursday, National Night Out (NNO) for 2023 has been canceled.

According to the Shamokin Police Department, NNO has been canceled due to time restraints.

“We just do not have enough time to put this together this year. We have been taking part in NNO since 2006 when then Chief of Police John J. Brown granted permission for the department to start participating in the NNO program. Since that time our department along with many great volunteers and members of crime watch made NNO one of the best,” explained Chief Siko II.

The Police chief added that he felt every year since NNO began they tried to do their best so the citizens and supporters could join the officers and have a nice time and he is sorry for having to cancel this year, however, he assures everyone next year will be “bigger and better.”

Anyone with any questions or concerns is asked to contact Chief Siko II at 570-648-5705.