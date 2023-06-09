EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Shamokin Police Department announced Monday, an area fugitive, wanted for allegedly ramming an occupied police patrol car numerous times, has been captured in the state of Virginia.

According to a press release on Monday, June 5, around 4:05 p.m. Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko II said he was notified, Jarrett Castelonia, 42, of Danville, was taken into custody in Fredericksburg, Virginia by Agents of the U.S. Marshals.

Law enforcement says Castelonia was wanted for his involvement in a pursuit with Shamokin Police on Wednesday, May 24, where officers say he rammed an occupied patrol car several times as he was fleeing.

As a result of the incident, Castelonia is facing several charges including criminal attempt – the murder of a law enforcement officer of the second degree, aggravated assault – an attempt to cause serious bodily injury (SBI) to designated individuals, and more.

