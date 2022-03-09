Shamokin church sending supplies to civilians in Ukraine

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County church is gathering donations and supplies to help the victims of war in Ukraine. A resident heard about their efforts and decided to lend a hand with a unique fundraiser.

The recent invasion of Russia in Ukraine has resulted in countless civilians in danger and without enough resources.

“I wouldn’t say it’s tough, I’d say it’s a disaster,” said Mykola Ivanov, Pastor, Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Ukraine Native, Pastor Mykola Ivanov still has family in the country. After learning about the Russian attacks, he decided to start gathering supplies and donations at the Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Church in Shamokin.

“There’s a chemical powder that you put on an open wound and it stops the bleeding. So blood stoppers, and pain killers, bandages, any first aid kits,” said Pastor Ivanov.

He also helped send about 20 bullets proof vests and helmets from his church to Ukraine.

The good ones we were able to get with the double plates on the front and the back of the vest were about $550 each.











Kim Mull heard about Pastor Ivanov’s relief plan and came up with a creative way of helping them raise money.

“I don’t know if it was an epiphany from God, a dream, or what it was, I woke up a few days ago and I had this dream to make funeral flower arrangements for cemetery plots,” said Kim Mull, Resident, New Media.

Each one is $20 and they’ll be sold after Saturday and Sunday mass.

“If we need more I’m just going to keep making more and we’ll make as many as we need to just keep sending that money over because they obviously will need it for a very long time,” said Mull.

Visit the church’s website to find out how you can donate or help.