Shamokin church received the gift of heat this holiday season

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Central Pennsylvania Church received the gift of heat this year after its old boiler went kaput.

A Harrisburg man whose family attended the church returned with his skills and connections as an H-VAC specialist.

With the merger, 25 years ago, five catholic churches were merged and turned into Mother Cabrini Church.

This was literally the hub of the Catholic community. Especially now, it is the only Catholic church in Shamokin.

There was a very massive fire in the early 1970s and the roof collapsed into the church and it was rebuilt. As buildings age, they must be taken care of and the boiler decided to go up in February. But it was a big box, called a locomotive and it was 50-year-old technology.

“It was cold in here, I told folks you could bring your salami in here and hang it in here because it was like a refrigerator,” said Father Martin Kobos, Pastor, Mother Cabrini Church.

“It kind of kept you awake for sure, because of the chill in the air,” said Giles Bartol, Parishioner.

“And when you were a lecture, and you had to go up and read, you would take your coat off, it was a little more than chilly,” explained Patti Boyle, Parishioner.

There were several weeks we had no heat in here in February.

A gentleman stopped after mass and said to Father Kobos, “don’t you remember me, I’m Bill Yeager, I do boilers.”

“I said we can get this taken care of for you somehow, some way, let me check on some things and check some resources,” said Bill Yeager, H&H Service Company.

Yeager said It took 300-400 hours over the course of the summer.

“I worked there in the evenings, every weekend. Just non-stop until we had got it done. There were a lot of late evenings where I worked until 11, 12, 1 in the morning,” Yeager said.

The project was finished just after Labor Day.

All of this was configured to accommodate the new boiler. All the piping was done single-handedly.

“Alot of good things came together to make this happen,” said Father Kobos.

“It’s our family’s church, there was a need. I felt very passionate about taking care of the church,” Yeager said.

“Don’t be afraid to give, of your time, talents, and treasure. It’s the old story, the more you give, the more you receive and it really comes back,” said Father Kobos

Yeager also installed new wi-fi so, he’s able to monitor and control the boiler from anywhere in the world.