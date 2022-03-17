LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a sex offender who failed to register and also faces multiple other charges.

According to PSP, Lloyd Swisher, 47, of Greeley, got into a fight with a 51-year-old female and fled the scene as police arrived.

Troopers say upon an extensive search they made contact with Swisher, but he again fled from PSP-Blooming Gove. An arrest warrant was then issued for Swisher.

State Troopers say they found Swisher at a home in Milford and upon investigation, they learned he had multiple warrants out of numerous municipalities for his arrest. All warrants were confirmed, specifically for failing to register as a sex offender.

Swisher is now charged with simple assault, harassment, failure to register as a sex offender, and felony fleeing and eluding.

He was arrainged in front of MDJ Cooper and bail was denied as he determined Swisher to be a flight risk. Swisher was remanded to the Pike County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.