Sex offender charged with sexual assault and impersonating police officer

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wilkes-Barre Police arrested 26-year-old Zackery Kizer of Plymouth after they say he impersonated a police officer and sexually assaulted a college student Thursday morning.

According to court documents, police were called to King’s College Thursday afternoon to speak with a security officer about an alleged sexual assault. The victim told police he was in the area of the A Plus Mini Market on Academy Street around 4:00am when a man in a yellow reflective vest motioned him to come across the street.

Police say the man identified himself as an undercover police detective, and was there due to someone shining a flashlight in car windows. The report states the man was wearing a bright yellow jacket, dark police pants, a black winter type hat and black boots. He was also observed wearing a police type belt with an empty holster and had a walkie-talkie with radio communications coming out of it.

The victim stated the man asked him for identification, which he provided. The victim then asked the man for his identification, wondering if he was a real police officer. The man showed a gold badge and an ID card.

The man then offered tips to the victim on how to stay safe and walked him home.

While at the home, the victim claims the man touched him inappropriately without his consent and then left.

The report continues stating on March 1st, after a second person was approached, a Wilkes-Barre police officer on patrol saw someone matching the suspect’s description at North Main and Union Streets. They encountered the man and identified him as Kizer, who was dressed similarly to the victim’s description and was carrying pepper spray and a BB gun.

After speaking with the Kizer, police determined they had enough evidence to charge him with Indecent Assault and Impersonating a Public Servant.

When identified, it was learned that Kizer is a registered sex offender.