DONALDSON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Pennsylvania and the goal is to bring attention to the various types of severe weather that we face in NEPA.

Flooding is one of the most common issues that we face throughout the year in Northeast Pennsylvania. Some communities like Tremont and PPne Grove have seen devastating flooding repeatedly.

“The hills, the valleys, the creeks, the many crossings of those creeks you know the roadways. It does not take a lot of rain before it all starts to just runoff into those creeks and just make them rise out of their banks,” said Mark Pellerito, Lead Meteorologist NWS Binghamton.

The Good Spring Floodplain Project hopes to prevent these kinds of flooding problems in the future.

“This was an area where there was a huge coal refuse bank that was constantly eroding into Good Spring Creek,” said Bill Reichert, Schuylkill Conservation District.

This project focused on opening the flood plain upriver.

“It gives the stream an area to relieve itself in high water conditions. The water will actually spill out into the floodplain out of the stream and flood here,” said Reichert.







This project costs over $8M, money well spent by those involved.

“What’s really nice is when the rain hits, people don’t have to go and worry about losing their furniture in their living room anymore,” said Dave Argall, 29th district-State Senate.

The area has gotten used to flooding, but local officials hope this will stop the repetitive flooding they’ve seen in recent years.

“They literally have moved mountains of coal waste and soil and rocks so that the river will not end up in the middle of Pine Grove and Tremont,” said State Senator, Dave Argall.

They began working on this project in July of last year and hope to put the finishing touches on it within the next month.