(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through the evening for Luzerne, Monroe, Carbon and Schuylkill counties through the evening.

A few showers and storms will move across the area with heavy rain and gusty winds. If the storms move slow enough, there may be areas of flash flooding.

The rest of the night will be warm and muggy along with patchy fog. Lows will be near 70.

To stay up to date with all the latest weather information Click Here.