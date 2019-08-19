Severe Storms Roll Through Lackawanna County

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Severe weather — moving through our area causes damage to homes and properties. Residents and crews are now continuing to clean-up. Eyewitness News Morning Anchor Kelly Byrne.

Neighborhoods under a severe thunderstorm warning pounded by heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend. The damage still visible Monday and leaving lasting effects.

“The storm was horrendous here. This tree was blowing so much sideways and ended up in the road on top of a car here. It’s terrible,” said Joe Flynn, Scranton Resident

Two homes — now condemned on Deacon Street in Scranton after trees toppled down. The structures declared unsafe — forcing the residents to find somewhere else to live.

In the Green Ridge Section of the city, many became startled by the storms.

“I was out in the backyard when the storm came in, and my wife came in running saying hurry up come in, a tree just fell down in the front against the telephone pole,” Said John Howells, Scranton Resident.

Braches, limbs.. And even trunks of trees — came down — causing damage to property.. And blocking off roads.

“We got the chainsaws together and we cut the tree up and threw it off the road there. Because this road was infected with tree debris and everything” noted Howells.

Crews continuing their clean-up after back-to-back days of severe weather.

“Yesterday was a long day. We put in about 10 hours yesterday, six hours on Saturday, and we’re continuing to work today,” added Pat McMullen, Scranton DPW Foreman.

In regards to the two homes condemned there’s no word on when or if the residents will be able to return.