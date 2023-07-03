UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about the suspected tornado that ripped through a part of Union County on Sunday evening.



A severe storm shocks a local firework warehouse just before its biggest day of the year.

“One of our employees had an eerie feeling, and she looked outside and she noticed something wasn’t right,” said Ty Drumm, co-owner of Just Lite it Fireworks.

Drumm’s employees’ instincts were right as just a few moments later a suspected tornado ripped the roof off of their building.

“Next thing you know that storm came through and they heard all the loud noise and when they come out they found the roof was missing,” continued Drumm.

Crews were on the scene repairing power lines and cleaning debris.

As they continue to assess their surveys officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) say these kinds of storms are likely during the summer months but the wind damage from this storm was unique.

“Most don’t produce wind damage but certainly this time of year but with as warm and humid as we’re getting now it certainly becomes a more prevalent threat,” says Jonathan Guseman, Warning Coordination meteorologist, NWS State College

Guseman says people should keep an eye on the weather to stay safe from storms during the summer months.

“Keep aware that storms like this are certainly not out of the realm of possibility as we head throughout the summer months,” Guseman continued.

The Union County Emergency Management director says the storm is still a suspected tornado. we are awaiting word back from the National Weather Service for an official storm rating.