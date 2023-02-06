STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-car crash on Route 209 has sent several people to the hospital, according to Monroe County Communication Center.

The communication center tells Eyewitness News the crash at the intersection of Route 209 and Shafers School House Road was reported just before 6:30 Monday morning.

Three cars were involved in the wreck and the communication center says several people were transported to the hospital.

The wreck has since been cleared and crews have left the scene.