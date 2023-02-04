SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Several pets are dead after a fire in Pike County according to state police.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, troopers say a neighbor called 911 to report a working house fire in the 100 block of Parkers Glen Road, Shohola Township.

State police said crews were able to extinguish the fire but the home was considered a total loss.

According to officials, no residents were home at the time of the fire but several pets died as a result of the blaze.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene and determined the fire was most likely caused by a space heater malfunction.

The fire marshal said the fire was accidental.