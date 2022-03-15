Several new covid testing sites available for Pennsylvanians

A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff performs a COVID-19 test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Health announced Tuesday that several free COVID-19 testing sites are now open to the public.

The Wolf Administration in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) is operating sites in many counties including Clinton, Luzerne, and Susquehanna counties.

“Testing remains a critical tool as we transition to this new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We continue to ensure that Pennsylvanians have access to testing as we move forward. If you are experiencing symptoms or are a known close contact, there are testing resources available.”

Clinton County : Testing will be available Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday, April 2 at the Parsons Union Building (PUB), 650 Railroad St, Lock Haven, PA, 17745.

Luzerne County : Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through March 18 at the Hazle Township Municipal Complex located at 1113 North Church Street, Hazle Township, PA 18202.

Susquehanna County : Testing will be available Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday, March 26 at the Barnes-Kasson Hospital located at 2872 Turnpike Street, Susquehanna, PA, 18447.

Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map provided by the Department of Health.