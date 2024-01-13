SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Community support is continuing to grow in a big way to help out Detective Kyle Gilmartin, who is currently still in the hospital after a shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gilmartin is a nine-year member of the Scranton police force.

Investigators say the suspect, whose name has not been released, is also being treated at the hospital.

It’s amazing to see the community come together so quickly after a tragic event, I spent Saturday meeting with some of the people who want to support the Gilmartin family.

“We just want to show as much support as we can and figure this is the best way to do it,” said Anielle Demming from Alexander’s Hair Salon and Spa.

More than a dozen businesses in the Scranton area including restaurants, bakeries, and hair salons will be offering discounts for their services and donating money to the family of Detective Gilmartin.

“We do a lot of fundraisers, but this one is definitely a lot different,” added Demming.

The staff at Cooper’s restaurant in Scranton worked quickly to get a fundraiser going to help out the Gilmartin family.

“It’s just really sad the situation and everything around it I’m just glad we could pull something together really fast for the area and something for his family,” continued Demming.

Cooper’s Seafood Restaurant in Scranton is just one of the restaurants offering a deal next week.

28/22 News stopped by Saturday to learn about the upcoming promotion.

“Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday we’re doing a deal for our crab leg special it’s gonna be $20, and every $10 from every order is going to go to Officer Gilmartin and towards his family and everything for the tragedy that happened,” explained Kristi Gallagher from Cooper’s Seafood Restaurant in Scranton.

Another local business that’s stepping up to help a neighbor in need is the staff at an area hair salon

“It makes me feel really good, especially since we are downtown, that we were able to help out our community in any way possible,” says Demming.

Alexander’s Hair Salon and Spa on the corner of Washington Avenue and Lackawanna Avenue in downtown Scranton are hosting a promotional deal and they’re very happy to help the community.

“The fundraiser is for the Gilmartin family and will be held on January 17 and 18 10% of haircuts and retail products purchased will be donated to them,” said Demming.

In addition to the business support, a GoFundMe fund was just set up and has already collected around $125,000 of the $150,000 goal from nearly two thousand donors. The GoFundMe was set up by Gilmartin’s colleagues in the Scranton Police Department and a local fraternal order of police.

“I hope a lot of people do come out and support them,” added Demming.

28/22 News has confirmed with the Scranton police department that those funds will go directly to the Gilmartin family.

The investigation is still ongoing- stay with 28/22 News for the latest developments.