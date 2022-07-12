BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle crashed into a business in Brodheadsville, on Tuesday.

According to PSP Fern Ridge, the crash occurred around 4:00 p.m, Tuesday evening when a vehicle crashed into ‘Big Cheese Pizza’ in Brodheadsville.











Troopers say three to four people were wounded in the crash, however, the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you informed as information becomes available.