Several hurt in head-on school bus collision

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A school bus and van were both involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning along Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township.

The county Communications Center tells Eyewitness News no children were hurt in the crash, but several people from the van were taken to the hospital. Route 61 is closed at the intersection with Oak street.

The bus was on its way to nearby Oaklyn Elementary School when the crash happened. The School district notified parents after the accident and confirms there were no injuries to any of the students on board.