Several downtown events have crowds coming out in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a busy Friday night in downtown Wilkes-Barre, with a few fun event bringing out crowds.

Public Square has all types of vehicles pulling up for the return of “Cruisin’ the Square”. This car show was canceled last year due to the pandemic but Friday night, it’s back full-throttle.

It’s not only an opportunity to admire hot rods, but also a chance to support local businesses. On the way, you might even catch a glimpse of some kayakers paddling along the river for Riverfest.

And if you come out tonight, head over to the final night of Rockin’ the River at Millennium Circle for live performances along the Susquehanna River until 9:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have a full recap of events tonight in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Eyewitness News at 11, including how a recent surge in COVID cases could impact future gatherings.