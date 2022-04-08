WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters fight to put out flames in a West Hazleton building evening Friday displacing several people.

Fire crews in West Hazleton were on the scene of a fire at a building on West Broad Street. They were called to the scene just before 5:30 Friday afternoon.

The fire was in an apartment above a business, the assistant fire chief Kyle Kaschak tells Eyewitness News it was a cooking fire.





Officials say several people were displaced due to the fire. We will update you with the latest as it is released.