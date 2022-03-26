SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An investigation is underway after a late night fire displaced 25 people from an apartment complex in Scranton late Friday night.

According to witnesses, the fire started just after 9:30 Friday evening.

The Red Cross is currently helping those displaced by the fire according to Fire Department officials.

Photos from NEPA Fire Photography

Photos from NEPA Fire Photography

Photos from NEPA Fire Photography

Photos from NEPA Fire Photography

Photos from NEPA Fire Photography

Photos from NEPA Fire Photography

Photos from NEPA Fire Photography

Scranton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Scott told Eyewitness News that the apartment building did not have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire.

Neither residents nor first responders reported any injuries after the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.