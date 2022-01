TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several cats are missing after a fire damaged a Lackawanna County home.

The fire occurred Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. in Taylor in the 300 block of Sibley Avenue. According to firefighters, flames started in a second-floor room.

Officials stated two people and four dogs inside the home escaped safely. However, bearded dragon lizards died in the fire.

Investigators are trying to determine if a heating lamp triggered the fire.