Several area events canceled due to COVID-19

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Many events and fundraisers were canceled over the past few weeks due to coronavirus concerns. But some warm weather favorites planned for the upcoming months have also been called off to fight the spread of the virus.

Popular events across the region have been canceled this year: Saint Ubaldo Day, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport airshow, and the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick dinner.

Scott Hall, president of the Saint Ubaldo Society in Jessup tells us, “it was a very tough decision to make by board of directors, by my board of directors. You know, safety is our number one priority for our community.”

“Where we are today in respect to the coronavirus, we’re just not gonna be prepared for it,” said Carl Beardsley, executive director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

This year would have made 20 years of celebrating the ‘Race of the Saints’, a festival only done in Gubbio, Italy and Jessup, Lackawanna County. Hall says it takes a year to plan the event.

“We so look forward to do this and to have this canceled and it’s just a sad day for Jessup and Gubbio and all the people who come to Gubbio to watch the race with us,” he said.

The airshow is also a tradition now lost this year. It attracts 40,000 people per year. Beardsley says it’s important because it brings people of all generations together.

“it’s a day where they can just sit back relax, enjoy the show. They won’t be able to do it this year but we’ll be able to do it again in the future,” Beardsley said.

Hall is also hopeful for Saint Ubadlo Day’s future.

“It’s only going to make the festivities stronger next year. It’s going to be bigger and bigger,” Hall told us.

The Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick dinner is another event that brings a lot of people together. The dinner was originally postponed but now, it is canceled for this year. The group hopes to reschedule the dinner for March 17th, 2021.