SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The presence of West Nile virus has been detected once again in mosquito samples from Lackawanna County.

The positive sample was collected at the intersection of Division Street and Christopher Drive in Scranton.

The county was notified of the test results on Wednesday, September 6. This marks the seventh incidence of the virus being detected within the community this Summer.

Yet, there are still no human cases reported in Lackawanna County at this time.

Officials from the Lackawanna County and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are responding to the situation.

Residents are advised to take precautions when outdoors.

Reduce mosquito habitat by eliminating standing water around the home.

Water in birdbaths should be changed on a weekly basis.

Swimming pools should be kept clean and chlorinated.

For more information on West Nile virus and the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus Control Program, please visit their website.