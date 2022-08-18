PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Thursday that the popular Seven Tubs Recreational Area will receive $1.5 million in funds for infrastructure improvements.

“DCNR is excited to begin work on critical infrastructure improvements across the commonwealth, including the upcoming work at Seven Tubs, which will begin as soon as possible,” Dunn said in a press release on Thursday.

“Public lands infrastructure is absolutely necessary for providing visitors with fun, safe recreation opportunities and we are thankful to Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania General Assembly for the significant investment in public lands infrastructure this recent budget cycle,” Dunn continued.

The upcoming project at Seven Tubs intends to improve visitor safety, traffic flow, and forest recreation.

The work on the improvements will include the Route 115 entrance, reconstructing the roads on Bear Creek Boulevard, an expansion of parking lots, further development of walkways for pedestrians, improvements to the stormwater management systems, and access to the popular D&L trail.

Seven Tubs Recreational Area attracts a large number of visitors each year and it comprises nearly 123 acres in the Pinchot State Forest.

“We have seen a tremendous increase in visitors to Seven Tubs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the infusion of $75 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding into our budget gives us the ability to improve our infrastructure to provide quality experiences for our visitors,” DCNR Deputy Secretary John Norbeck said.

“State parks and forests are economic drivers in many communities across the commonwealth and supporting the infrastructure that keeps them running is an investment in the millions of Pennsylvanians who visit public lands for their health and wellness each year.” Norbeck elaborated.

The DCNR had made a list of prioritized infrastructure improvements for its 2.2 million acres of state forests and more than 121 state parks and will begin to approve upcoming projects on public land before the end of 2022.

The improvements at Seven Tubs will be funded by the millions of dollars secured from the commonwealth in the 2022-2023 budget and allow the development of three new state park locations to be announced later in 2022.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Seven Tubs and Pinchot State Forest.