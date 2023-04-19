LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Seven Tubs Nature area off of Rt. 115 near Bear Creek Township has temporarily closed due to work being performed as part of an ongoing infrastructure upgrade project.

According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the recreation area in the Pinchot State Forest will be closed for much of the summer as work continues on the $1.5 million project.

“The project includes expansion of the parking lot; enhancement of the entrance along Route 115 to improve safety; restoration of the road along Bear Creek Boulevard; development of pedestrian walkways; stormwater management improvements; and access to the popular D&L Trail,” DCNR stated in a media release.

The Seven Tubs Recreation Area is a 123-acre site in the Pinchot State Forest. DCNR is reminding visitors that during the closure, there are other nearby public lands that can be utilized during the summer. Some of those public lands include Hickory Run State Park, Frances Slocum State Park, and Nescopeck State Park.

For a full list of state parks, you can visit DCNR’s website.