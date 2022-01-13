Seven miles in six hours, new 90-ton transformer heads to Salem Township

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new power transformer is headed to a substation in Salem Township.

In a release, PPL states the 95-ton transformer will be delivered to the Glenbrook Substation in Salem Township from where it was delivered by rail in Berwick.

The trip is only seven miles long, but the release says it will take roughly six hours to get it there via Route 11.

The journey began at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to end at 3:00 p.m. PPL says that traffic delays in the area are possible and drivers should plan accordingly.