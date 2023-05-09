HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire damages a double-block home in Luzerne County leaving seven displaced.

Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Jones confirms with Eyewitness News that fire crews were called just after 5:30 p.m. for a fire on the 600 block of Locust Street in Hazleton.

No one was injured but the home did sustain a lot of damage, Chief Jones told Eyewitness News.

Chief Jones reports the Hazleton, Macado, West Hazleton, and Hazle Township fire departments responded to battle the flames until they were extinguished at 6:41 p.m.

Seven people were displaced and the red cross is helping those affected, according to Chief Jones