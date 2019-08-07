Services Held for PA Native Killed in Ohio Mass Shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Services were held for a Pennsylvania native — killed in the Ohio mass shooting. 25-year-old Nicholas Cumer was a graduate student of Saint Francis University.

He was interning in Dayton at the time of the mass shooting.

The service at Saint Francis University was packed with friends, teachers, and classmates of Nicholas.

Another Saint Francis University student Kelsey Golarick who was in the same internship program as Cumer was injured in Sunday’s mass shooting. She was released from the hospital and is recovering.