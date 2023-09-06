SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You don’t normally see schools letting kids out early in September because of the heat.

But with the hot and humid conditions the Scranton School District decided to dismiss students from school early Wednesday.

Students who attend schools in Scranton School District got to enjoy a half-day Wednesday due to excessive heat.

Too hot to handle.

In order to ensure the health and wellness of students, Scranton School District dismissed all their kids early from school.

The decision comes after new acting superintendent Patrick Laffey monitored the temperatures of the buildings and told 28/22 News this was in the best interest of the students and staff saying quote:

After visiting each building, talking with staff, and following weather updates, I felt that the high level of heat did not provide a conducive environment for learning and could create potential health hazards. – Patrick Laffey

It was also noted in the statement that eight out of the 16 schools do not have AC, which includes, Robert Morris Elementary.

“I definitely think it’s beneficial. The heat inside the schools is definitely excessive so I think it’s good that the school is being proactive and getting us out early,” said Amy Weiksner a teacher at Robert Morris Elementary.

Some parents and guardians from Robert Morris Elementary are pleased that the school is putting student’s safety first.

“It’s hard for the kids to concentrate a little bit. I think when it’s this hot, it’s probably a good idea to let them out,” says Mark Hoffner from Scranton, Lackawanna County.

“I agree, I do, I wholeheartedly agree that they need to have early dismissal so nothing happens to our children,” explained Faith Hicks from Scranton Lackawanna County.

Although the students just started the school year, some parents don’t mind some extra time with their little ones.

“What do you wanna do? he wants to go build legos he told me that this morning,” added Mark Vosburg from Scranton Lackawanna County.

Laffey also told 28/22 News that as of right now, no decisions on early dismissal for the remainder of the week have been made, but the district will continue to update the public if a decision is made.