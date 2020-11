SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County SPCA and its team of Humane Society Police Officers convicted two Shickshinny residents of felony horse abuse.

Sarah Cool and Christian Deleur faced multiple felonies, misdemeanors and summary offenses, resulting from aggravated animal cruelty of a horse in their care in September 2020. A judge found Deleur guilty on all counts.

A sentencing for the two is scheduled for November 12, 2020.