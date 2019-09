STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emotional day in Monroe County for the closure of a homicide by vehicle case.

56-year-old Denise Harraman was sentenced to 2 to 5 years in state prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed 27-year-old James Perrotte as he was walking along Route 611 in Bartonsville in April of 2018.

Harraman initially entered a guilty plea and later changed it to a no-contest plea to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of prescription drugs.