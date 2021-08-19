Sentenced: South Canaan Township woman on child abuse charges

SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lake Ariel woman is sentenced Thursday for critically injuring her child on September 9, 2019.

According to police, the child was brought to a hospital with numerous life-threatening injuries including brain trauma, fractured skull, retinal hemorrhages and multiple broken bones from her head to her toes at varying stages of healing.

Emiliee Decker will serve between six to 48 months in Wayne County Correctional Facility for endangering the welfare of her child.

Decker pay will pay for the prosecution, she must also complete a mental health evaluation and comply with any recommendations for treatment, complete a parenting course, and comply with all directives of Wayne County Children and Youth Agency.