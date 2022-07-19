SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of seniors participated in doing chair yoga, feeding petting, and even holding the baby goats.





It was held at the Telespond on Saginaw Street in Scranton a Senior Citizen Center. This is all made possible through a $15,000 grant, courtesy of the Scranton Area Foundation.

The Lifelong Learning Grant allows Telespond to hold 12 events like this throughout the year. Events like Goat Yoga Therapy can be very beneficial for senior citizens.







It can help stimulate their memories and get their senses rolling, by getting them engaged. It also can bring them joy by making them feel young again.





Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy checks out the yoga class to learn more about the benefits.