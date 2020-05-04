Senior pictures on display at Montoursville Area High School

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) COVID-19 has drastically impacted the school year. Now high schools are taking the time typically used to prepare for their graduation ceremonies… And trying to find a new way to honor their seniors.

At Montoursville Area High School, the class of 2020 has their senior portraits lined up against a fence. Parents say they’re grateful to see their kids recognized, even though there won’t be a typical ceremony.

Annette Herr tells us, “very proud of all these girls and boys graduating in 2020.”

The Montoursville Warriors may be out of school for the rest of the year… But you can still catch a glimpse of them on school grounds.

“This is great they did all of this it’s you know.. somebody put a lot of money into this,” said Kurt Pittinger, the father of one of the graduating seniors.

Dozens of senior portraits have been printed out and displayed on the fence at Montoursville Area High School. Just a few yards from where they should be graduating next month.

Senior Desiree Ulmer said, “I think it was a really awesome gesture. I’ve posted a lot on Facebook saying how much our faculty and staff care about our students at the district. This goes above and beyond.”

Micki Johnson, the mother of a graduating senior agreed. “This is amazing. This is absolutely amazing.”

It’s something to brighten up both the student’s and their parent’s faces during a time that’s been difficult for everyone.

“When Mr. T called the other day to let us know what was going on, it was kind of a sad moment. Zach being my third one going through it, it’s you know a little upsetting but this is such an honor that he did for our seniors,” said Herr.

“This is my first one to graduate so I’m really struggling with not being able to have a normal graduation and have her for a normal senior year.”

Kurt: “I think it’s terrible you know. They worked so hard for this and now it’s getting put on the waiting side I guess.”

Micki: “My first reaction I was sad for them because they don’t know what they’re missing out on. It was sad.”

But… at the end of the day, these parents hope their Warriors will be able to put on a brave face.

Kurt: “Very proud. She worked very hard to make it this far.”

Micki: “They’re going to have the most memorable graduation ever.”

Anette: “We had a rough year last year, went through a lot and this year to see the way he is is just awesome.”

Parents also tell me that principal Daniel Taormina is working on a plan to still somehow allow these seniors to walk across the stage… In a way that involves social distancing.