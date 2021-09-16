Senior expo returns after one year hiatus due to pandemic

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a one year hiatus caused by pandemic restrictions, a popular program for mature members of the community has returned.







State Representative Tarah Toohil (R-116th District) hosted a senior expo Thursday at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton.

It featured five dozen vendors providing information and resources ranging from health needs to financial concerns.

One leading concern among seniors is making ends meet while on a fixed income. Area Agency on Aging representatives were on hand to discuss what is called the mature worker’s program.

