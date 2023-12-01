SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A sweet taste of home for the holidays for our troops overseas.

That’s the goal of a cookie drive in Lackawanna County.

Operation Cookie has been packing and sending sweets, cards, and more to U.S. Troops during the holidays for nearly twenty years.

“These guys and girls are giving up their holiday season to protect us. they can’t be home with their families, so our goal is to send a little bit of home to them,” said Debby Walsh founder and organizer of Operation Cookie.

Something as simple as a snickerdoodle can make someone’s day. Especially someone thousands of miles away from home.

Operation Cookie does just that by sending out sweets to those who serve. they’ve been running for the past seventeen years.

“My daughter’s fiance was deployed overseas in Afghanistan. We sent cookies to his unit,” added Walsh.

Her daughter’s fiance Sergeant Jan Argonish from Peckville was killed in action in August of 2007.

The tradition of sending cookies to his unit and countless others across the globe and here in our country continues every Christmas season.

“So I feel like I’m giving back in a small way for the big things that they do for us,” says Walsh.

The drive also helps support local businesses.

Donations from the community are used to purchase cookies from several local bakeries in Lackawanna County.

Customers can also come in and purchase the cookies on their own. They’re prepared on the date of pickup by the bakeries to be shipped fresh.

Lynn Sandy’s Bakery, Sweet Treats Cafe, Pilgers’ Pastries, and Minooka Pastry Shop are the bakeries that help out with the cause.

“Cookies are what we do,” said Zakreskii.

Robert Zakreski is the co-owner of Minooka Pastry Shop.

“It’s a great cause,” continued Zakreskii.

His business has been a part of Operation Cookie for the past ten years. He says it’s a project that hits close to home.

“My son is stationed at Fort Wainwright in Alaska,” says Zakreskii.

Last year Operation Cookie sent out nearly fifty packages to troops all over the world.

A small slice of the holidays for the men and women who make a selfless sacrifice.

Operation Cookie also accepts hand-written cards and comfort items.

The last day to make a donation or purchase cookies is Friday, December 8.

In addition to donations, Operation Cookie is also looking for some elves to help package the cookies on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 p.m. at Quest Studio in Jessup.

For more information on all things Operation Cookie head to their Facebook page.