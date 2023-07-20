EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two U.S. Senators introduced legislation Thursday titled

“The No Robot Bosses Act” which would “protect and empower” workers by preventing employers from relying solely on Artificial Intelligence (AI) or “Bots” to make employment decisions.

The legislation is a response to rising reports of workers being fired from their jobs by automated decision-making systems and discrimination during the hiring process.

Thursday, U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) introduced legislation to protect job applicants and workers from employers using automated decision systems to make employment decisions, including hiring, disciplinary actions, and firing.

“The No Robot Bosses Act” would act as a safeguard for workers` rights, self-determination, and dignity in the workplace from discriminatory decisions and dangerous working conditions set by algorithms.

“Right now, there is nothing stopping a corporation from using artificial intelligence to hire, manage, or even fire workers without the involvement of a human being. As robot bosses become more prevalent in the workplace, we have an obligation to protect working families from the dangers of employers misusing and abusing these novel technologies,” said Senator Casey.

Along with the No Robot Bosses Act, Senators Casey, Schatz, and Cory Booker (D-NJ) also introduced the “Exploitative Workplace Surveillance and Technologies Task Force Act” to establish a cooperative inter-agency task force to study and report on workplace surveillance.

These bills continue a series of initiatives to safeguard workers from ever-changing, invasive, and potentially exploitative technologies.

In addition to Senators Casey and Schatz, the “No Robot Bosses Act” is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators John Fetterman (D-PA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and supported by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) the Communications Workers of America, the National Employment Law Project, and the Economic Policy Institute.

Read more about the No Robot Bosses Act and the Exploitative Workplace Surveillance and Technologies Task Force Act below: